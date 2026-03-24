Zayed Authority for People of Determination signs agreement to strengthen psychological, family support system

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed Authority for People of Determination has signed a cooperation agreement with Haitham Al-Sharif Training and Consultancy Centre to provide psychological, family and counselling sessions for parents and educational staff.

The initiative comes as part of efforts to strengthen the system of psychological and social support for People of Determination and their families.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the Authority by Abdullah Abdul Aali Al Humaidan, Director-General, and on behalf of the Centre by Haitham Mostafa Abdel Maksoud Mostafa, Chief Executive Officer. The signing ceremony took place at the Authority’s Innovation Centre in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The agreement aims to support parents and empower educational staff through specialised programmes and sessions that enhance mental health, promote family stability and improve the quality of services provided to People of Determination. It aligns with Abu Dhabi Government’s Vision 2030 to achieve comprehensive and sustainable social development.

Under the agreement, the Authority will provide venues for training workshops, monitor programme performance and invite the Centre to participate in activities and initiatives supporting People of Determination. Meanwhile, the Centre will deliver psychological, family and counselling sessions for parents and educational staff, in addition to organising free training courses for the Authority’s employees.

Al Humaidan emphasised that empowering People of Determination goes beyond educational and rehabilitation services, extending to building an integrated psychological and family support system that enhances family stability and strengthens its pivotal role in the empowerment journey.

He said, "This agreement with Haitham Al-Sharif Centre reflects our commitment to delivering high-quality services that improve quality of life and promote the mental well-being of parents and educational staff, as they are key partners in the journey of People of Determination. Investing in psychological support is an investment in community sustainability and in building a more aware, inclusive and empowering environment."

For his part, Haitham Abdel Maksoud affirmed that the agreement reflects both parties’ commitment to building a comprehensive psychological and family support system that enhances family stability and enables People of Determination to integrate and contribute productively.