Course routes announced for Modon World Triathlon Championship Series – Abu Dhabi 2026

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sports Council and World Triathlon have officially announced the race courses for the Modon World Triathlon Championship Series – Abu Dhabi 2026, powered by TAQA. The highly anticipated event will return to Hudayriyat Island for the second consecutive year, taking place at one of Abu Dhabi’s premier sporting destinations on 29 March.

The championship courses have been entirely designed within Hudayriyat Island to offer athletes a distinctive competitive experience that combines challenge and excitement, reflecting the island’s growing reputation as a leading destination for endurance sports.

The event will begin with the swim segment in the clear waters of the Arabian Gulf, followed by the cycling course, known for its smooth and fast layout. The competition will conclude with the run segment, set against stunning views of Abu Dhabi’s skyline, providing athletes with an inspiring and memorable finish-line experience.

The Age Group programme for the 2026 edition will feature Super Sprint, Sprint, and Standard distance races, available for both individual participants and relay teams. The event will also include a Junior Super Sprint race, a kid’s Triathlon, and dedicated races for athletes of determination, offering participation opportunities for people of all ages and abilities.

Organisers have also announced the addition of a 2.5 km family run to the event programme, aimed at encouraging greater community participation and providing families with the opportunity to enjoy a unique sporting experience in a festive atmosphere.

As part of efforts to enhance the race experience, improvements have been made to the cycling and running courses to bring athletes closer to key spectator zones. This will allow friends and families to follow the action more easily and create an energetic atmosphere of support and encouragement for competitors, ensuring a memorable experience for all participants.

Hudayriyat Island continues to strengthen its status as a global destination for endurance sports, thanks to its integrated design, advanced infrastructure, and world-class sporting environment, which together provide ideal race conditions for athletes and exciting viewing experiences for spectators.

Commenting on the announcement, Aref Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: "Returning to Hudayriyat Island for the second consecutive year allows us to build on the success achieved in the previous edition while continuing to enhance the experience for athletes and participants. The course improvements introduced for the 2026 edition aim to bring spectators closer to the heart of the competition and create a more vibrant and engaging atmosphere throughout the races."

He added: "Major sporting events such as the Modon World Triathlon Championship Series – Abu Dhabi 2026 form a key part of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council’s vision to encourage community members to adopt an active and healthy lifestyle, while strengthening social connections through sport."

Registration for the Age Group races is now open. Organizers are encouraging sports clubs, corporate groups, and schools to participate in the Clubs Challenge 2026, which will recognize the club with the largest presence at the start line. The initiative celebrates the spirit of collective training and racing, offering exclusive benefits for participating clubs and special recognition for the most outstanding teams.