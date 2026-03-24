Ajman Transport carries 435,571 users during Eid Al-Fitr holiday

AJMAN, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Transport Authority revealed that 435,571 users utilised transport services across the emirate during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, including 60,531 users of public transport on internal and external routes, and 375,040 taxi users, reflecting the strong demand for transport services and the Authority’s operational readiness during this period.

The Authority explained that these figures reflect the success of its operational and organizational plans aimed at ensuring smooth traffic flow and the continued delivery of transport services in line with the highest standards of quality and safety, in a manner that meets the needs of community members and visitors and enhances ease of mobility across various areas of the emirate.

Omar Mohammed Lootah, Director General of Ajman Transport, affirmed that the recorded results reflect the public’s confidence in the Authority’s services and confirm its success in providing a transport system characterized by efficiency and reliability, thereby contributing to a safe and comfortable mobility experience for users.

The Authority added that it continues its efforts to develop public transport and taxi services and enhance their operational efficiency, in line with its strategic direction toward providing integrated and sustainable transport services that support quality of life in the Emirate of Ajman.