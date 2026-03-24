UAEU Board of Trustees affirms its global competitiveness, showcases its achievements in innovation, research

AL AIN, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) Board of Trustees convened its second meeting for the Academic Year 2025/2026 under the chairmanship of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh. The meeting outlined strategic pillars aimed at reinforcing the university’s position as a leading academic and research institution, while advancing a knowledge-based economy driven by innovation and scientific research.

The Board noted the university’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebration programme under the theme “Rooted Legacy… and a Promising Future.” The programme features a series of academic, cultural, and innovation-focused initiatives addressing priority themes such as artificial intelligence, sustainability, and food security. Several of these events will be delivered in collaboration with regional and international academic partners. The programme will culminate in the official Golden Jubilee celebration scheduled for November.

Under the innovation pillar, the Board reviewed the university's advanced performance, having been ranked 67th globally and first in the UAE for granted United States utility patents in 2025 by the National Academy of Inventors.

The university is the only institution in the UAE included among the Top 100 Universities Worldwide in this ranking. UAEU now holds more than 365 granted patents. These patents span priority areas including artificial intelligence, renewable energy, health sciences, and advanced materials, reflecting the growing strength of its research ecosystem and its role in developing practical solutions that support national development priorities.

In the area of governance and operations, the Board approved the 2025 audited financial statements, prepared in accordance with the Federal Government Accrual Accounting Standards (FGAAS), to enhance transparency and the efficiency of resource management. The Board also approved the Undergraduate Admission Policy to ensure clarity on enrolment requirements and scholarship mechanisms. In addition, the Board endorsed the Academic Calendar for 2026/2027 in line with the national framework for higher education.

The Board stressed that these achievements reflect the rapid progress made by UAEU in consolidating its position as a national scientific institution that contributes to preparing competencies and qualifying future generations, supporting comprehensive development and enhancing the country’s competitiveness in vital sectors.