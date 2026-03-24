Ministry of Economy and Tourism issuss 729 warnings, 216 penalties following 8,168 inspection visits to markets

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with the economic development departments across the UAE, carried out around 8,168 inspection visits to markets from February 28 to March 17, 2026. These resulted in 729 warnings and 216 penalties, with fines ranging between AED 2,000 and AED 200,000.

These inspections are part of ongoing national efforts to strengthen market oversight, ensure that traders and retail outlets comply with consumer protection policies and implement them effectively, and provide a safe and fair shopping environment for all consumers.

Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Consumer Protection, stated that the ministry continues, in cooperation with economic development departments and relevant authorities, its efforts to protect consumer rights and combat any practices that may lead to price manipulation of goods and products.

He emphasised that monitoring prices and ensuring the availability of goods in UAE markets are top priorities, especially under current circumstances. He also noted that policies and regulatory procedures are continuously evaluated and reviewed to ensure markets respond to any changes and to protect consumers from unfair practices.

He added that at the beginning of the crisis, the ministry formed a national crisis and emergency team focused on market oversight in cooperation with local economic departments. More than 36 meetings have been held with major suppliers and importers since the start of the crisis to ensure sufficient flow of essential goods. In addition, there is daily monitoring of stock levels for the top 50 key food items at major retail outlets, including tracking the number of days of supply available, thereby enhancing the readiness and efficiency of the country’s strategic reserves.

During the period from February 28 to March 17, 2026, the ministry received a total of 2,441 consumer complaints. These included 1,994 complaints related to increases in food prices, 9 complaints related to the hotel sector, and 438 other complaints. All were handled immediately, including field inspections to verify the prices of widely traded food items such as onions, tomatoes, potatoes, and bananas.

The ministry noted that consumers are active partners in monitoring prices by interacting with regulatory authorities and contacting the ministry through its official channels to submit complaints or report price increases or violations. Consumers can reach the ministry through its website (www.moet.gov.ae), by phone or WhatsApp at 8001222, or via email at info@moet.gov.ae

In 2025, the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, in cooperation with economic development departments, carried out approximately 155,218 inspection visits across various markets in the country. These resulted in 7,702 violations, including failure to display price labels, monitoring the quality of products offered to consumers, and preventing cases of commercial fraud and trademark infringement.

The ministry also received around 3,167 complaints through its electronic services system during the same year. These complaints were handled with high efficiency, with 93.9% resolved, reflecting the effectiveness of the electronic system and the responsiveness of the relevant authorities in protecting consumer rights.