UAE President and Malaysian Prime Minister discuss latest regional developments

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, to discuss the latest developments in the region and their implications for regional and international security and stability, as well as their impact on the global economy.

The call addressed the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty, international law, and undermine regional and international stability.

His Excellency Anwar Ibrahim reiterated his condemnation of these terrorist attacks and commended the UAE’s management of the situation and the effectiveness of its measures to ensure the safety of its people, residents and visitors.

Both sides underscored the need to contain the escalation and prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding issues in a way that preserves regional security and stability.