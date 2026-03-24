UAE hosts release of U.S. citizen from Afghanistan

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that the United Arab Emirates hosted the release of a U.S. citizen who had been detained in Afghanistan, facilitating his transfer to the United States, in the presence of representatives from the relevant authorities of both countries.

The Ministry conveyed its appreciation to the United States and Afghanistan for the confidence placed in the UAE and for selecting it as the venue for the release operation. This reflects the UAE’s role as a trusted mediator in advancing diplomatic and humanitarian solutions, and underscores its approach to promoting dialogue and international cooperation, as well as providing a supportive environment for constructive discussions.

The Ministry expressed its hope that these efforts will contribute to achieving security, stability, and prosperity at both the regional and international levels.