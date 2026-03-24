UAE and Slovenian Presidents discuss regional developments and bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) – UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received a phone call from Her Excellency Dr Nataša Pirc Musar, President of the Republic of Slovenia, during which she condemned the continued Iranian terrorist attacks targeting the UAE and other countries in the region, including attacks on civilians, civilian infrastructure, and vital facilities, noting that they constitute a violation of sovereignty and international law, and undermine regional security and stability.

Her Excellency affirmed Slovenia’s solidarity with the UAE and its support for the measures being taken to safeguard its security, stability, and territorial integrity, and ensure the safety of its people and residents. She also commended the UAE’s management of the situation and the effectiveness of its measures to ensure the safety of its people, residents, and visitors.

The two sides discussed the implications of the ongoing military escalation for regional and international peace and security, as well as its significant impact on the global economy.

Both sides underscored the need to contain the escalation and prioritise dialogue and diplomacy to address outstanding regional issues in a way that preserves security and stability and prevents further crises.

The call also reviewed various aspects of cooperation between the two countries and opportunities to further develop ties, with both sides affirming their shared commitment to strengthening bilateral relations in support of the development ambitions of both nations and their peoples.