Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed attends launch of World Airsoft Games

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Zayed bin Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE Airsoft Federation, attended the launch of the World Airsoft Games, which is being held in Abu Dhabi from March 24 to 28, with the participation of 60 teams representing more than 20 countries.

The event reflects the UAE’s growing status on the global map of modern sports.

During his field tour, Sheikh Zayed bin Saif reviewed the progress of the competitions and the overall level of organisation of the championship, which is considered the largest airsoft event in the region.

He praised the advanced professional standards demonstrated and commended the distinguished efforts of the organizing committees, which contributed to presenting the event in a manner that meets the highest international standards.

He affirmed that hosting this championship embodies the UAE’s strategic vision to strengthen its leadership as a global destination for major sporting events, and reflects its ongoing commitment to supporting and developing modern sports, thereby enhancing its international presence and competitiveness at various levels.

Sheikh Zayed bin Saif said: “Airsoft represents an advanced model of sports that combine tactical skill, high discipline, and team spirit, and plays a key role in attracting youth and channeling their energies into physical activities, thereby enhancing their quality of life.”

He expressed his deepest thanks and appreciation to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his visionary leadership and wise guidance that have laid the foundations of excellence and leadership, and provided an enabling environment to empower youth and build generations capable of representing the nation in the best possible way on the international stage.

He also expressed his gratitude to the UAE government for its unlimited support for the development of sports.