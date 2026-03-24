UAE strongly condemns Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attack on Kingdom of Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms Iran’s unprovoked terrorist attack that targeted the Kingdom of Bahrain, which resulted in the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contractor with the UAE Armed Forces while performing routine duties, as well as the injury of five members of the UAE Ministry of Defence and a number of Bahraini soldiers, in a flagrant violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) reaffirmed that this aggression constitutes a violation of the sovereignty of the Kingdom of Bahrain and a threat to its security and stability, and further represents a dangerous escalation that threatens the security of GCC states and the wider region.

The UAE expressed its full solidarity with the Kingdom of Bahrain, stressing its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability. It also expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the martyr, and to the Kingdom of Morocco and its people following this heinous attack, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all those injured.