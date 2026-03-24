High-level meeting in Brazil discusses urgent conservation challenges facing migratory species cross international boundaries

CAMPO GRANDE, Brazil, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Governments, scientists, conservationists, indigenous peoples and local communities gathered here to address urgent conservation challenges facing migratory species that cross international boundaries.

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties (CMS CoP15) to the Convention on the Conservation of Migratory Species of Wild Animals started on March 23 in Campo Grande, Brazil until the end of the week (29 March).

Convening under the slogan 'Connecting Nature to Sustain Life', CMS CoP15 will underscore the critical importance of ecological connectivity for conserving ecosystems crucial for both migratory species and human well-being.

Half of the world’s GDP depends directly or indirectly on nature. Safeguarding species and ecosystems is therefore not only an environmental imperative, but an economic and social one.

The high-level meeting will tackle an ambitious set of actions to deal with the current global biodiversity crisis, such as:

Strengthening global and coordinated conservation for migratory species

Placing 44 additional fish, birds and terrestrial animals under protection

Implementing targeted and new conservation actions to address pressing needs and threats

Combating illegal take and addressing overexploitation of species, including overuse and bycatch

Enhancing ecological connectivity to safeguard vital migratory corridors and networks and enhance ecosystem resilience

Advancing sustainable infrastructure and minimising negative impacts on migratory species

Addressing challenges to migratory species through global collaboration by reinforcing synergies with other multilateral environmental agreements

CMS CoP15 is a stepping stone for multilateral cooperation on the road to the COP17 on Biological Diversity taking place in October this year. Protecting migratory species and reducing the negative impacts on them is key to achieving international biodiversity commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.