EU unlocks €2.7 billion for 54 clean industry projects

BRUSSELS, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) – The Innovation Fund is continuing to support the deployment of net-zero technologies across Europe with revenues from the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS).

A total of 54 projects selected under the 2024 Call for Net-Zero Technologies (IF24 Call) have signed their grant agreements, marking the start of the implementation phase for a new wave of decarbonisation projects. In total, the projects will receive €2.7 billion of funding, with individual project support ranging from €1.8 million to €216 million.

The selected projects span 17 countries and 17 different industrial sectors, reflecting the diverse pipeline of innovative technologies that are ready to scale. They support a wide range of solutions, including refineries, cement and lime, manufacturing, and renewable energy such as solar or wind, as well as maritime, aviation and road transport (net-zero mobility). Once operational, the projects are set to avoid around 210 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions during the first ten years.