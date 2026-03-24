Significant increase in patents recorded in Austria last year

VIENNA, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The number of patent applications filed by companies and inventors in Austria rose by 5% last year on a year-on-year basis. According to the European Patent Office (EPO) Patent Index, the country has returned to a growth trajectory following two years of decline.

Key performance indicators

Austria's growth rate significantly outperformed both the European Union average of 0.7% and the global average of 1.4%. This surge highlights a robust recovery in the nation's innovation landscape. Currently, Austria ranks eighth globally for patent applications per capita, boasting 245 applications per million inhabitants.