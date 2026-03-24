Eid Al-Fitr carnival for children held in Gaza under UAE’s Chivalrous Knight 3

GAZA, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) -- An Eid Al-Fitr carnival for children was held in the Gaza Strip under UAE's Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 as part of continuing efforts to bring joy to children and enable them to experience the spirit of Eid despite difficult circumstances.

The event featured a range of recreational activities and Eid-themed attractions, including games, interactive segments and entertainment performances, which drew a strong response from the children and reflected their deep longing for joy and celebration.

The carnival attracted large numbers of children and their families in an atmosphere filled with happiness and delight, as children’s laughter rang out and smiles lit up their faces in a scene that captured the spirit of Eid and restored to them moments of joy they truly deserve.

Gifts were also distributed to the children, adding to their happiness and further enhancing the festive atmosphere.

The event formed part of a series of Eid Al-Fitr activities aimed at bringing smiles to children’s faces, fostering hope and allowing them to share in the joy of Eid in a way that eases their hardship and creates lasting humanitarian moments.