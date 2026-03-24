Giants clash early in Dubai World Cup trackwork

DUBAI, 24th March, 2026 (WAM) --- Preparations are continuing at Meydan Racecourse for the Dubai World Cup meeting, scheduled for 28th March, with many of the world’s leading horses putting the finishing touches to their campaigns amid high ambitions and intense competition for the major titles across all races.

Meydaan has emerged as one of the leading contenders for the Dubai World Cup title after his impressive victory in the Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge on Super Saturday. His successful switch from turf to dirt produced a commanding win by a comfortable margin, significantly boosting his prospects despite the strength of the anticipated field.

Trainer Ed Crisford confirmed the horse’s readiness, noting that the challenge would be tough given the calibre of dirt performers in the race, but stressed that Meydaan goes into the contest in high spirits following his recent results.

Tap Leader, trained by Doug Watson, also stands out after producing progressive performances this season, alongside defending champion Hit Show, who is seeking to retain his title. Attention is also focused on Forever Young, who is bidding for another historic achievement.

In the Dubai Sheema Classic, West Wind Blows faces a strong test against some of the world’s top horses, with Calandagan heading the list of leading contenders alongside Ethical Diamond and Giavellotto.

In the Dubai Turf, Japanese runner Gaia Force will aim to secure his first Group 1 success after a series of strong performances, while Quddwah goes into the race in buoyant mood after recording two important wins this season.

In the Dubai Golden Shaheen, the veteran Colour Up will be looking to deliver a notable performance despite the difficulty of the challenge, while Midland Money appears among the promising runners capable of springing a surprise.

In the UAE Derby, attention turns to Rammaas after his recent improvement in form, while the Al Quoz Sprint features a strong line-up headed by Cover Up and Marbaan.

This broad international participation reflects the distinguished standing the UAE holds in horse racing and its ability to attract the best horses, trainers and jockeys, further reinforcing the Dubai World Cup’s status as one of the most important events on the international racing calendar.