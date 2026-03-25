China launches first AI analysis platform for energy storage

BEIJING, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- China launched the first artificial intelligence (AI) platform for data analysis in the energy storage industry on Monday, China Central Television (CCTV) reported.

Based on AI autonomous learning and big data analysis, the homegrown platform can detect defects and hazards in various types of new energy storage equipment remotely and in real-time, and then automatically generate maintenance plans to address them promptly.

The AI platform has now been integrated into eight new energy storage power stations in Guangdong, Yunnan, Hainan and other regions, with over 2.3 million data collection points.

During a one-year trial, the platform reduced equipment failure rate at these eight power stations by 34 percent and raised the total amount of new energy they distributed by about 30 percent.