Dubai warns of rising fraud attempts using fake QR codes

DUBAI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Dubai Electronic Security Centre (DESC) has warned of a rise in fraud attempts using fake QR codes, particularly those sent via email.

The centre said scammers exploit the rapid spread of information by circulating QR codes that claim to offer urgent updates or services.

Scanning such codes may lead to the installation of malware or redirect users to malicious websites designed to steal personal and financial data, it added.

DESC urged the public to verify the source of emails before scanning any QR code, avoid interacting with suspicious messages and refrain from entering information through untrusted links.

It also highlighted the importance of using the “RZAM” application, developed by DESC, which provides real-time alerts on suspicious websites and helps users scan links before opening them, enhancing safe browsing and reducing risks.