UAE National Experts Programme records over 1,000 applications for AI track

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The AI track of the UAE National Experts Programme received more than 1,000 applications in less than two months, after applications opened on 29th January and closed on 24th March, underscoring the growing determination of Emirati talent to lead in the field of artificial intelligence.

The figure reflects growing interest among Emirati professionals working across a range of AI disciplines, from core technologies and product development to emerging applications across national sectors.

Participants are selected through a structured evaluation process based on academic and professional excellence, leadership potential, and ability to translate expertise into practical impact within national sectors.

Final selections are expected to be announced in May.

The inaugural NEP-AI cohort launches in May 2026 and runs through December 2026, taking participants through a rigorous series of modules that build both technical and leadership excellence in artificial intelligence.

The programme is structured around six tracks and spans 25 sectors to ensure alignment between participants’ expertise and national priorities.

NEP-AI participants are supported by two levels of mentorship. The first consists of senior mentors, ministers, CEOs, and senior leaders from government and the private sector, who provide strategic guidance and a national-level perspective.

The second are AI technical leaders who serve as dedicated advisors to participants' Capstone projects, providing technical direction and applied feedback to sharpen both project outcomes and professional growth.

Participants also take part in targeted international study visits, designed to expose them to world-leading AI institutions, applied models, and governance approaches that are directly relevant to their sector focus.

NEP-AI aligns with the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and contributes to the country’s efforts to expand national expertise in advanced technologies.

Building on the National Experts Programme, launched in 2019 to develop Emirati specialists across priority sectors, the AI track focuses on strengthening national capabilities in artificial intelligence and developing a new generation of Emirati AI leaders.