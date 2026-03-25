UAE leaders condole with President of Colombia over military plane crash

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a message of condolences to President Gustavo Petro Urrego of the Republic of Colombia over the victims of a Colombian military plane crash, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar messages of condolences to the Colombian President.