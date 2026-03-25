RAK steps up readiness to address impact of adverse weather

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Public Services Department has intensified its preparedness to address the impact of ongoing adverse weather conditions, implementing a proactive plan to enhance readiness and deploy field teams and resources.

The department said it had strengthened the efficiency of stormwater drainage networks across main roads, residential areas and valleys to ensure smooth water flow during heavy rainfall and reduce the risk of flooding.

It has deployed pumps, heavy machinery and water tankers across 12 locations covering the emirate to enable rapid response to emergencies.

Preparations also include clearing and maintaining drainage systems in the most affected areas, with 32 field teams comprising 548 personnel working around the clock.

Khalid Fadel Al Ali, Director-General of the RAK Public Services Department, said the department was operating at the highest level of readiness, supported by 157 water tankers, 91 pumps and 92 vehicles and equipment to ensure swift response to any emergency.

He urged the public to follow safety guidelines, avoid valleys and areas where water accumulates, and report incidents via the hotline 8008118.