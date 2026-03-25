ALTÉRRA backs Wireless Logic alongside General Atlantic to scale climate-enabling IoT connectivity

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- ALTÉRRA today announced it is partnering with BeyondNetZero, General Atlantic’s dedicated growth equity strategy focused on the energy transition, on its investment in Wireless Logic, a leading Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity platform.

As industries increasingly recognise decarbonisation as a driver of operational efficiency and long-term value, IoT is emerging as a critical enabler that connects devices, sensors and systems to drive measurable emissions avoidance and resource efficiency.

ALTÉRRA’s commitment, made through its newly launched Opportunity Fund, will aim to support Wireless Logic’s next phase of global growth and the scaling of digital infrastructure across the real economy.

Montagu, a leading mid-market private equity firm, remains the majority shareholder in Wireless Logic.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in the UK, Wireless Logic is a global leader in IoT connectivity, providing secure and scalable solutions that enable businesses to deploy, manage and optimise large networks of connected devices. Its platform links physical assets to analytical software, supporting climate-positive applications.

Devices such as EV chargers, smart metres, fleet vehicles, agricultural sensors and industrial machinery use this connectivity to transmit real-time data, enabling monitoring, automation and performance improvements across sectors.

Wireless Logic’s platform underpins impactful climate use cases in the real economy – from optimising EV charging infrastructure and electricity grids to improving fleet route efficiency, enabling precision agriculture, and enhancing industrial predictive maintenance.

Real-time visibility and control over large networks of connected assets turn data into tangible outcomes that strengthen the bottom line while accelerating the climate transition: less wasted energy, lower fuel consumption, and smarter use of finite resources. As digitalisation and global connectivity continue to accelerate, this enabling layer will become increasingly central to how emissions reductions are achieved at scale across complex, distributed systems and millions of devices.

ALTÉRRA’s commitment to Wireless Logic reflects its differentiated and disciplined approach to climate investing, which includes backing solutions and technologies that unlock system-level and scaled impact while seeking to deliver competitive commercial returns.

Jennifer Park, Partner and Head of Impact at ALTÉRRA, commented, “Wireless Logic enables and enhances the practical and scaled application of efficiency and emissions-reduction solutions across some of the most energy- and resource-intensive sectors of the global economy through the power of technology. This investment reflects ALTÉRRA’s belief that climate impact and commercial strength reinforce one another. Partnering with General Atlantic BeyondNetZero in Wireless Logic underscores our shared conviction that IoT connectivity is a critical enabler of the climate transition.”

Gabriel Caillaux, Co-President, Global Head of Climate and Head of EMEA at General Atlantic, said, “ALTÉRRA represents a strategically aligned partner for us in this investment, reflecting a shared conviction in the long-term value creation potential of scalable technologies within the energy transition. We think Wireless Logic is well-positioned for further growth through transformational M&A and continued international expansion. The addition of ALTÉRRA to its investor base should stand to accelerate its growth trajectory.”

With continued backing from Montagu, which initially invested in Wireless Logic in 2018, and the additional support of General Atlantic and ALTÉRRA, Wireless Logic is well-positioned to continue expanding globally both organically and through targeted acquisitions, including in high‑growth markets where demand for secure, flexible IoT connectivity is increasing.