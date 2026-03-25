Khalifa Fund, Keeta to empower Emirati homegrown concepts, SMEs in F&B sector

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Keeta, the food delivery platform backed by global technology leader Meituan, to empower Emirati entrepreneurs in Abu Dhabi’s food and beverage (F&B) sector and accelerate their integration into the digital economy.

Through this collaboration, both parties aim to strengthen the presence of homegrown businesses, startups and SMEs across modern sales channels, while providing a comprehensive support ecosystem to expand their customer reach and drive sustainable growth.

The agreement was signed by Khalifa Saeed Al Kuwaiti, Executive Director of the Entrepreneurship Sector at KFED, and Lucas Xie, General Manager of Keeta UAE, in the presence of Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, CEO of KFED.

Specialised development programmes will also be introduced to enhance the operational and commercial readiness of enterprises and strengthen their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving market.

The collaboration further supports local businesses by equipping entrepreneurs with practical tools and knowledge to drive sustainability, elevate service quality, and showcase their brands in a way that reflects their national identity and builds consumer trust.

“The collaboration with Keeta represents an important step in our ongoing efforts to empower Emirati entrepreneurs and enhance the capabilities of start-ups and SMEs in the food and beverage sector by providing advanced digital solutions," said Al Kuwaiti. "We are committed to ensuring that every promising idea finds its way to the market, and that every Emirati entrepreneur has the tools and capabilities to turn their ambition into a competitive business, as digital transformation has become essential for sustainable growth."

He said that Al Ain is a key hub for innovation and entrepreneurship, with efforts focused on strengthening local enterprises, linking them to regional and international opportunities, and enabling access to broader markets to support Abu Dhabi’s diversified and sustainable economy.

Xie said, “At Keeta, our role extends beyond providing delivery services to enabling the growth of national SMEs and homegrown concepts, while accelerating their integration into the digital economy. Through this MoU, we aim to foster a supportive environment that empowers entrepreneurs to scale with confidence and build sustainable businesses aligned with the evolving needs of the local market."

The collaboration between Khalifa Fund and Keeta represents a forward-looking approach for advancing Emirati entrepreneurship.

By leveraging Khalifa Fund’s extensive expertise in SME development alongside Keeta’s advanced digital and operational capabilities, it supports a broader vision of fostering a resilient business ecosystem that drives sustainable growth and long-term success for national enterprises.