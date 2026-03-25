SPARK records over 7,500 licensing transactions in January, February

SHARJAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) has recorded more than 7,500 licensing transactions across January and February, including new company formations and renewals, highlighting growing demand from innovation-driven enterprises and reinforcing SPARK’s position as a leading hub for technology and research-based companies.

Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said, "These indicators reflect the strength and resilience of Sharjah’s innovation ecosystem, as we continue to drive growth, empower businesses, and expand our global partnerships. Our focus remains on translating innovation into tangible economic value that supports sustainable development."

He added, "At SPARK, we are committed to building an integrated ecosystem that supports entrepreneurs and innovators by providing advanced infrastructure, prototyping capabilities, and growth opportunities—further strengthening Sharjah and the UAE’s position as leading hubs for innovation and advanced technologies."

This strong start to 2026 builds on SPARK’s notable achievements in 2025, including the establishment of partnerships with more than 30 local and international entities, such as the Emirates Health Services, the European Union ecosystem, and the International Association of Science Parks.

A key milestone was the launch of BASE39, a new zone which supports emerging creative talent within the creative industries by enabling the development and scaling of design-driven and artistic ventures.

As part of its global expansion strategy, SPARK is actively collaborating with representative offices in key international markets, including China and India, as well as other strategic locations. These efforts aim to deepen international partnerships and attract high-potential technology companies seeking to expand into the UAE and the broader Middle East.

SPARK, in collaboration with Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa), launched a dedicated startup package during the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival 2026 (SEF-26), successfully enabling the establishment of 130 startups and supporting early-stage ventures.

In a move to enhance ease of doing business and competitiveness, SPARK has introduced new all-inclusive licensing packages aimed at supporting entrepreneurs and SMEs in establishing and scaling their technology ventures within the UAE.

SPARK has recently attracted more than 15 technology startups across priority sectors, contributing to forward-looking initiatives, including robotics-enabled services, waste-to-energy technologies, and innovative architectural projects driven by advanced technologies.

SPARK’s 2026 strategy focuses on strengthening its role as an integrated R&D and innovation hub by accelerating technology commercialisation, expanding strategic partnerships with government entities to address national technological challenges, and enhancing international collaboration.