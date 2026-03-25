Jordan denounces Iranian aggression at UN Human Rights Council

AMMAN, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Jordan’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Akram Al-Harahsha, delivered a high-level address to the UN Human Rights Council, condemning in the strongest terms the unprovoked Iranian military strikes targeting the Kingdom and member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The Ambassador characterised these actions as a flagrant breach of international law and a direct assault on state sovereignty, emphasising Jordan’s unwavering solidarity with fellow Arab and Islamic nations in the face of escalating regional threats, Jordan News Agency (Petra) reported.

Ambassador Al-Harahsha revealed that since 28th February, the Jordanian Armed Forces have intercepted and neutralised more than 240 missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Iran toward Jordanian territory. Additionally, national security agencies have managed the fallout of 414 downed projectiles, which have tragically resulted in 24 civilian casualties.

Jordan formally welcomed the adoption of UN Security Council Resolution 2817, a measure spearheaded by Amman and the GCC, viewing it as a decisive milestone reflecting international consensus against Iranian interference. The delegation noted that the resolution provides a critical legal framework for curbing regional tensions and safeguarding the security of non-belligerent nations.

Al-Harahsha called for an immediate cessation of these hostilities, urging a return to diplomatic dialogue as the primary mechanism for establishing collective security and preventing a broader regional conflagration.

In his concluding remarks, Al-Harahsha urged the Council to adopt the proposed draft resolution by consensus, signalling a global commitment to the protection of human rights in sovereign states currently subjected to external aggression.