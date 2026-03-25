FNC Speaker receives Chinese Ambassador

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), has met with Zhang Yiming, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of China to the UAE, to discuss bilateral relations and ways to strengthen cooperation.

During the meeting, held at the FNC's premises in Abu Dhabi, the two sides reviewed the development of ties between the UAE and China and explored opportunities to enhance cooperation across various fields, reflecting the close and longstanding friendly relations between the two countries.

Ghobash welcomed the newly appointed ambassador and expressed the FNC's aspiration to strengthen parliamentary cooperation during his tenure, highlighting the importance of regular bilateral meetings to exchange expertise and best practices.

He also pointed to the current regional developments and the unprovoked and unjustified Iranian aggression against the UAE, the GCC countries and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, noting that these attacks constituted a blatant violation of the sovereignty of states, a serious breach of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

Ghobash affirmed that the UAE has, before and during the crisis, pursued a clear policy based on restraint and avoiding involvement in any military escalation, including not allowing its territory or facilities to be used to carry out military operations against any regional party, stemming from its firm commitment to supporting regional and international security and stability, maintaining the continuity of energy supplies and ensuring global economic stability.

He also stressed the importance of parliamentary cooperation between the Federal National Council and the National People’s Congress of China, and highlighted the key role of parliaments in strengthening cooperation in a way that serves the interests of both countries.

For his part, the Chinese ambassador praised the FNC’s role in parliamentary diplomacy and affirmed the strong ties between the two countries.

He also reiterated China’s support for the UAE’s security and stability, calling for de-escalation and diplomatic solutions to maintain regional stability.