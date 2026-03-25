RAKEZ hosts session to support businesses in developing sales strategies

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) recently hosted an engaging session aimed at helping businesses strengthen their sales strategies and improve deal conversion.

Titled “Pitch with Clarity and Confidence – Sales Strategies That Win Business and Close Deals,” the session focused on practical ways for businesses to communicate value more effectively and connect with customers with greater impact.

Industry experts addressed a common challenge faced by many businesses—sales pitches that focus heavily on products and services, rather than clearly demonstrating how they solve real customer problems.

Through real-world examples, participants gained actionable insights into structuring sales presentations that are clear, relevant and easy for buyers to engage with, while also learning how to handle objections with confidence and build meaningful B2B connections.

Led by Mamoun Alamouri, Founder of SMOrchestra.ai, the session drew on over two decades of enterprise technology sales experience across the MENA region. His presentation, ‘Frameworks for Objection-Free Sales’, focused on the importance of building trust early in the sales process and removing potential objections before they arise.

Alamouri highlighted that most deals are not lost to competition, but rather due to a lack of trust, confusion, or buyer indecision. He emphasised the importance of clear positioning, understanding customer concerns, and simplifying the decision-making process for buyers.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “In today’s competitive landscape, the ability to communicate value with clarity and build trust quickly is what sets successful businesses apart. We are focused on equipping our business community with the mindset and practical tools needed to strengthen how they position themselves, connect with their audience, and accelerate their growth journey.”

This event is part of RAKEZ’s ongoing efforts to deliver hands-on insights that help businesses refine their strategies and improve performance.