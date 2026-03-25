1,220 volunteers support Dubai Police Ramadan initiatives across 27 locations

DUBAI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police’s Ramadan initiatives drew strong community participation, with 1,220 volunteers from 15 nationalities contributing their time throughout the holy month.

Volunteers supported the distribution of iftar meals across Dubai and assisted motorists and members of the public, completing a total of 4,880 volunteer hours across 27 locations.

Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansoori, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police, said the initiatives reflected the values of compassion and solidarity associated with Ramadan, while enhancing community cohesion.

Dubai Police also offered 11 volunteering opportunities through its official platform, enabling individuals to take part in humanitarian and community-focused activities during the month.

Al Mansoori said the strong response highlighted growing awareness of the importance of volunteering and its role in supporting sustainable development, adding that the force continues to promote volunteering as a core institutional value through dedicated programmes and initiatives.