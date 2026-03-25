Dibba Municipality steps up readiness to address adverse weather impact

FUJAIRAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Dibba Municipality has activated emergency plans and raised operational readiness to address the impact of adverse weather and rainfall.

Hassan Salem Al Yamahi, Director of the Municipality, said the municipality had mobilised all technical and human resources, deploying field teams equipped with modern machinery to respond swiftly to areas accumulated with water across the city.

He said operations are based on rapid response and proactive intervention to ensure public safety, maintain traffic flow and limit the impact of the weather conditions.

The municipality is also coordinating closely with relevant authorities to ensure efficient performance and prompt handling of reports and emergencies.