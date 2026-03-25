Sharjah Chamber strengthens resilience, sustainability of industrial facilities

SHARJAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) affirmed its commitment to intensifying efforts to support members across all economic sectors by providing integrated services that enable private sector growth and sustainability.

The chamber aims to enhance coordination with government entities to introduce strategic initiatives that drive economic growth, improve industrial efficiency and competitiveness, address market challenges, and ensure long-term business sustainability.

This came during a meeting between SCCI and the Industries Sector Business Group, chaired by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, and attended by Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI, along with senior officials and representatives of major industrial companies in Sharjah.

The meeting reviewed the industrial sector’s performance and operational developments, while addressing key challenges and requirements. Participants discussed proposals to align industrial performance with evolving economic trends, enhance sustainability, improve production efficiency, and strengthen competitiveness in local and regional markets.

Participants highlighted the resilience of Sharjah’s business ecosystem as a key factor enabling the private sector to respond to changing economic conditions. They also stressed the importance of national efforts to ensure supply chain sustainability, supported by advanced economic and logistical systems that enhance competitiveness in line with global standards.

Sharjah’s network of land and maritime gateways was noted as a strategic asset supporting industrial operations and providing flexibility in supply and export logistics, facilitating trade and meeting market demands.

Al Owais said, “The Sharjah Chamber continues to strengthen its role as a bridge between the private sector and government entities through an integrated framework based on flexibility and innovation.”

He added that these initiatives aim to enhance the adaptability of the business environment, support sustainable private sector growth, and enable companies to expand and improve their competitiveness locally and regionally.

Al Owais noted that Sharjah benefits from advanced economic and logistical capabilities, a resilient business environment, modern infrastructure, and a strategic location connecting it to regional and global markets.

Members of the Industries Sector Business Group commended SCCI’s prompt organisation of the meeting, describing it as a reflection of its commitment to supporting the industrial sector and strengthening its contribution to economic development.

They also emphasised the importance of enhancing direct communication with sector representatives to identify challenges and develop targeted solutions that improve efficiency and competitiveness.