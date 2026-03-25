Saudi Defences destroy two drones in Eastern Region, Riyadh

RIYADH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Defence announced today the interception and destruction of two drones, one in the Eastern Region and the other in Riyadh.

The announcement was made in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

The Saudi Civil Defence had earlier announced that it dealt with debris resulting from the interception of a ballistic missile that fell onto the roofs of two houses, one of which was under construction and uninhabited, in a residential area in the Eastern Province.

The Civil Defence spokesperson said the incident resulted in limited material damage, with no injuries reported.