Kuwait calls for firm international stance against ongoing Iranian aggression

GENEVA, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The State of Kuwait strongly warned today against the continued blatant Iranian aggression, stressing that international silence is no longer acceptable in the face of this approach, which violates all international laws and conventions and threatens a comprehensive escalation in the region.

Ambassador Nasser Al-Hayen, Permanent Representative of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, called on the international community to take a decisive stance to end this aggression, which disregards all norms and laws, in order to safeguard regional and societal peace from the risks of dangerous escalation. He made the remarks during an emergency session of the Human Rights Council held at the request of the Gulf Group and Jordan.

He said that Iranian violations have reached a grave level that makes silence untenable, as the regional situation has become catastrophic due to persistent breaches of all relevant international conventions and laws related to human rights.

He affirmed that the ongoing aggressive conduct in the region undermines all efforts and initiatives undertaken by Kuwait and regional countries over many years to promote good neighbourliness and build confidence, and represents an existential threat to regional and international peace and security.

He pointed to attacks targeting oil refineries, gas fields, and vital infrastructure, including the recent targeting of Kuwait International Airport, stressing that these repeated attacks on economic facilities and international waterways constitute systematic economic aggression aimed at crippling capabilities and disrupting development paths.

He added that threats to navigation in the Strait of Hormuz represent a clear violation of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and a blatant threat to global food and medical security, which contradicts Article 11 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.

He affirmed Kuwait’s firm commitment to its legitimate and sovereign right, as well as the right of neighbouring countries, to self-defence and to protect their citizens and resources in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

He added that the draft resolution submitted by the Gulf Group regarding Iranian attacks represents the minimum legitimate demands of regional states in response to these blatant criminal attacks against Kuwait, calling on member states to support the resolution.