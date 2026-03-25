Ministry of Culture launches ‘UAE Traditional Crafts Award - Make it in the Emirates’

ABU DHABI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Culture has launched the UAE Traditional Crafts Award – Make it in the Emirates, in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, to promote Emirati crafts and strengthen their role as a key component of national identity and the cultural and creative industries.

The award forms part of ongoing efforts to safeguard intangible heritage and reimagine it within contemporary contexts, transforming traditional crafts into a sustainable and competitive economic sector at both local and global levels.

Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, said, “The UAE Traditional Crafts Award – Make it in the Emirates represents a practical step towards transforming Emirati crafts from a cultural legacy into a sustainable productive sector that strengthens the UAE’s cultural economy. These crafts reflect national identity and the values of UAE society, and we aim to support artisans in developing their products and accessing wider markets.”

He added, “The award also seeks to open new avenues for partnerships with the private sector and encourage innovative models that integrate Emirati crafts into modern industries, while preserving authenticity and enhancing competitiveness.”

The award aims to develop a sustainable crafts ecosystem by empowering Emirati artisans economically and professionally, encouraging private sector investment, and supporting innovative business models that integrate traditional crafts into high-quality products with added cultural value.

It also seeks to ensure the transfer of traditional knowledge to future generations, supporting the continuity and evolution of Emirati crafts in line with contemporary demands.

The award includes two categories. The first honours individuals and artisans who demonstrate excellence in practising and preserving Emirati crafts and contributing to their development and transmission. The second targets private sector entities, including companies, factories and studios, that have successfully integrated Emirati crafts into their products while achieving economic impact.

Submissions will be evaluated based on criteria including authenticity, innovation, product quality, craftsmanship, sustainability, economic impact and contribution to knowledge transfer, with entries reviewed by a specialised committee of heritage and creative industry experts.

Applications are open until 1st April, 2026, with winners to be announced in May.

The Ministry of Culture invited Emirati artisans, entrepreneurs, companies and relevant entities to participate in the initiative to enhance the visibility of Emirati crafts and support the development of a sustainable cultural economy.

The 4th edition of the Make it in the Emirates initiative last year featured the first heritage pavilion dedicated to Emirati artisans, organised by the Ministry of Culture. Spanning 1,000 square metres, it showcased more than 200 artisans alongside entrepreneurs and industry experts, with live demonstrations of over 40 traditional crafts across 10 zones, in addition to performances and workshops in collaboration with local partners.