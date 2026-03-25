Saud bin Saqr receives ambassadors of Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, received at his palace in Saqr bin Mohammed City today Francisco Chacón Hernández, Ambassador of the Republic of Costa Rica to the UAE; Gerardo Pérez Figueroa, Ambassador of the Republic of El Salvador to the UAE; and Jorge Rafael Archila Ruiz, Ambassador of the Republic of Guatemala to the UAE.

H.H. Sheikh Saud welcomed the ambassadors and discussed with them ways to enhance cooperation in a manner that serves mutual interests in the economic, trade and investment fields. They also exchanged views on a number of topics of common interest.

H.H. Sheikh Saud praised the growing ties of friendship and diverse areas of cooperation between the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah and Costa Rica, El Salvador and Guatemala, affirming their importance in enhancing development opportunities in vital sectors for both sides.

For their part, the ambassadors expressed their thanks and appreciation to the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah for the warm reception, praising the bilateral relations with the UAE and the comprehensive development witnessed by the country and the Emirate of Ras Al Khaimah across various fields.