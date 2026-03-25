Emaar shareholders approve AED8.8 billion dividend payout

DUBAI, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties held its annual general meeting today, during which the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s financial performance for 2025 and discussed its strategic priorities and growth outlook for the coming period.

During the meeting, shareholders approved a dividend distribution of 100 percent of capital, amounting to a total of AED8.8 billion (US$2.4 billion). The meeting also approved the auditor’s report for 2025, as well as the Board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position.

Emaar’s financial results for 2025 showed continued operational momentum and business growth across its main sectors, with the company recording its highest-ever property sales at AED80.4 billion, an increase of 16 percent compared to 2024.

Total revenues for 2025 reached AED49.6 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation rose to AED25.6 billion, and net profit before tax reached AED25.7 billion.

The company affirmed its continued focus on delivering projects in line with scheduled timelines and launching new development projects.