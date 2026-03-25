Human Rights Council adopts consensus UN resolution condemning Iranian attacks, highlighting their serious implications

GENEVA, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Human Rights Council has adopted by consensus a historic UN resolution on the human rights implications of Iranian attacks targeting the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

The resolution, co-sponsored by more than 100 states, reflects a clear international consensus condemning these acts.

The resolution strongly condemns the attacks carried out using missiles and drones as clear violations of international law and a serious threat to international peace and security.

It also condemns violations related to the targeting of civilians and civilian infrastructure, including airports, ports, energy facilities, desalination plants, and residential areas, and affirms that these attacks targeted states not party to the conflict.

The resolution further stresses the rejection of any acts or threats aimed at closing, obstructing, or interfering with international navigation, including in the Strait of Hormuz and Bab al-Mandab, considering such actions a direct threat to regional and international security and stability.

It highlights the broader implications of the escalation for international trade, energy security, and global supply chains, including its impact on the enjoyment of human rights.

The resolution reaffirms support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of the affected states, and recognizes their inherent right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The resolution calls on Iran to immediately and unconditionally cease all attacks, threats, and provocations, and to fully comply with its obligations under international law.

It also calls on Iran to provide full, effective, and prompt reparation to all victims for the damages and losses resulting from these attacks.

This follows the request of GCC countries and Jordan to convene an urgent debate, held today, Wednesday, at the Human Rights Council in Geneva, which resulted in the adoption of the UN resolution on the human rights implications of the unjustified attacks carried out by Iran against the United Arab Emirates, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.