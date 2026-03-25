Kuwait dismantles terror cell seeking to assassinate State leaders, jeopardise State's higher interests

KUWAIT, 25th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior announced on Wednesday that the Kuwait State Security Service has successfully thwarted a terrorist plot and dismantled a network that planned to carry out assassinations of State symbols and leaders and undermine the country's supreme interests.

The Ministry’s Spokesperson, Brigadier Nasser Abusulaib, said in a televised statement that following intensive surveillance and security investigations, the authorities dismantled a network consisting of five citizens and one non-Kuwaiti individual whose citizenship had been revoked.

He added that 14 other fugitives currently outside the country have been identified, including five citizens, five individuals of revoked citizenship, two Iranians, and two Lebanese nationals.

"Investigations confirmed the suspects' affiliation with the banned Hezbollah terrorist organisation," Abusulaib stated. He revealed that the network had planned to carry out assassinations targeting State leaders and symbols and to recruit individuals for these operations.

According to the spokesperson, the suspects confessed to communicating with and joining the terrorist organisation, and to receiving advanced military training abroad. The training included the use of weapons, explosives, surveillance techniques, and assassination skills.

The Ministry emphasised that the suspects have been referred to the Public Prosecution to take the necessary legal measures. It further stressed that the security and sovereignty of the State of Kuwait are a "red line," and that the cell's actions constitute "high treason."

The statement concluded by noting that this operation follows the recent dismantling of a 16-member cell on 16 March and the foiling of a plot targeting vital facilities on 18 March.