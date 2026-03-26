Bus falls into river while boarding ferry in Bangladesh, leaving 24 dead

DHAKA, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- ?At least 24 people died after a passenger bus carrying around 40 passengers plunged into the Padma River while attempting to board a ferry in Bangladesh, officials ​said on Thursday.

The accident occurred on Wednesday when the bus lost control approaching a ferry at Daulatdia in Rajbari district, about 100 km (62 ‌miles) from Dhaka. The bus overturned and ‌sank nearly 30 feet (9 m) into the river, according ​to police and the Fire Service and Civil Defence.

Rescuers recovered 22 bodies from inside the submerged bus, including six men, 11 women and five children, the Fire Service official Talha ​Bin Zasim said.

Twenty-four people have been confirmed dead so far, including two women who died after being rescued, he said.

Four fire service units and ​10 divers were ‌leading the search and rescue efforts, ​supported by the army, police, coast guard and ​local authorities.