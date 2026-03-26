Muslim World League welcomes UNHRC's resolution condemning Iranian aggression

MAKKAH, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Muslim World League (MWL) welcomed the unanimous adoption by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) of a resolution condemning the blatant Iranian attacks against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, the State of Kuwait, the Sultanate of Oman, the State of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and the serious repercussions on human rights.

The Saudi Press Agency (SPA) quoted a statement issued by the League’s General Secretariat, in which Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Al-Issa, Secretary-General of the MWL and Chairman of the Organisation of Muslim Scholars, praised the fair stance of the UNHRC, its firm condemnation of the blatant Iranian aggression, and its call for an immediate end and for accountability to be ensured.

He underlined that the aggression has resulted in severe violations and unprecedented consequences for human rights across the region and beyond, recalling the World Food Programme’s warning that nearly 45 million additional people could suffer from acute hunger due to this aggression.

Dr. Al-Issa reiterated that the resolution’s unanimous adoption conveys a clear message to the Iranian regime of the united international position rejecting and condemning its criminal attacks and their baseless justifications.