UAE supply, transport system maintains high efficiency supporting market stability: Suhail Al Mazrouei

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of the Supply and Transport Committee, affirmed that the transport system and supply chains in the UAE continue to operate efficiently and regularly within an integrated framework characterised by resilience and readiness. This ensures the uninterrupted flow of goods and services, maintains market stability, and reflects the UAE’s ability to respond effectively to various regional developments.

He stated that the UAE’s supply and transport system is built on a comprehensive national framework led by the Supply and Transport Committee, with a focus on ensuring the continuity of supply chains and regulating freight movement in a manner that meets the country’s strategic needs and enhances the efficiency of logistics flow management.

He noted that the committee plays a central role in developing and implementing flexible operational and regulatory mechanisms, including monitoring shipment movements, directing their distribution across various routes, and coordinating with federal and local entities. These efforts further strengthen the country’s preparedness, support the sustainability of supply chains, and enhance the efficiency of the logistics system.

Al Mazrouei further noted that a national team dedicated to the supply and transport sector has been formed to oversee freight operations across the UAE, strengthen alternative routes, and continuously monitor markets, thereby ensuring the efficient and stable flow of essential goods and enhancing the speed of response to emerging developments and urgent challenges.

“The committee has adopted a package of regulatory and oversight measures, including assessing the country’s requirements for essential goods, updating priority lists, and approving integrated operational plans in cooperation with port operators, covering handling, transport, and storage operations, in a manner that ensures the uninterrupted continuity of trade flows," he said.

He also highlighted the provision of flexible facilitation measures relating to the licensing requirements for transport companies, both maritime and land-based, as well as support for transport and logistics service providers, in a manner that enhances operational efficiency and uninterrupted services.

Al Mazrouei added, “The UAE has adopted a proactive approach to developing its supply system through investment in advanced infrastructure, the launch of a package of flexible initiatives, and the strengthening of partnerships with the private sector, which represents a key pillar in the operation and management of supply chains, thereby contributing to enhanced operational efficiency and faster response to changing developments.”

He explained that the country’s ports have demonstrated high operational efficiency in responding to current circumstances, supported by advanced management systems and flexible capacity, in addition to strict adherence to precise regulatory procedures, including the management of vessel traffic in line with approved priorities and the submission of periodic operational reports, in a manner that ensures the smooth flow of operations and the continued movement of goods.

He added that the readiness of maritime assets on the eastern coast has also been elevated and that they are operating at full capacity, serving as a strategic logistics gateway that supports trade continuity, with the participation of operators from ports across the UAE.

Al Mazrouei noted that an integrated operational plan has been implemented for the road and rail transport sector, including the reorganisation of routes and truck operating hours, as well as enhanced connectivity with storage centres, thereby contributing to faster cargo movement and improved operational efficiency.

Moreover, he affirmed the continued monitoring of the status of vessels in the UAE’s territorial waters, in coordination with the relevant authorities, within an advanced oversight framework that ensures the highest levels of maritime safety and security.

He also noted that the UAE continues to strengthen regional integration through ongoing coordination with the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council to facilitate the movement of goods and enhance the resilience of supply chains.

As a further indicator of continuity and operational efficiency, the country’s ports have handled more than 25,000 containers since the beginning of March 2026, underscoring the readiness of the logistics system and its ability to maintain the pace of operations with efficiency and stability.

He underscored that these efforts embody an advanced UAE model for supply chain management, founded on proactiveness, integration, and partnership, and reflect the country’s readiness and ability to respond efficiently to various scenarios. This, in turn, reinforces economic security and consolidates the UAE’s position as a leading global hub in the transport and logistics sector.