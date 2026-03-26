Submission deadline for House of Artisans Design Competition extended till April 20

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), in collaboration with Mubadala, has extended the submission deadline for the second edition of the House of Artisans Design Competition, with creatives across the UAE now able to submit entries until 20th April.

The competition, sponsored by Mubadala, is a vital initiative under House of Artisans, reinforcing its commitment to nurturing emerging talent and preserving the UAE’s rich heritage. It offers a unique platform for designers to engage with traditional crafts, with selected designs having the opportunity to be acquired by the Mubadala Foundation.

Winners of the competition will receive valuable exposure both locally and internationally. The previous winning design, “Moza”, was showcased at the esteemed NOMAD St. Moritz and NOMAD Abu Dhabi.

Designed by Khaled Al Shaer and Mohammad Samara, the modern low-back lounge chair embodies sophisticated Emirati craftsmanship. It featured an innovative combination of an industrial steel pipe structure and a seat upholstered in handwoven palm frond leather (Khoos), crafted by Emirati artisan Alia Al Mansouri. The piece successfully brought a unique cultural expression to both regional and global audiences, balancing form and function with a warm, contemporary aesthetic.

The competition is open to established artists, designers and students from UAE-based higher education institutions across three categories: furniture design, product design and deco art.

Following an initial shortlisting, 20 participants will enter a specialised development programme, with eight winners selected by a panel of experts.

The initiative forms part of a five-year partnership between DCT Abu Dhabi and Mubadala, aimed at fostering collaboration between designers and artisans while preserving and promoting the UAE’s cultural heritage.