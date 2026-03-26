Friends of Cancer Patients extends Zakat campaign through 2026

SHARJAH, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Friends of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has confirmed it will extend its annual 2026 Zakat campaign, “Family of Giving”, through the end of the year.

The Ramadan campaign has helped 10 patients continue life-saving treatment, with funds raised expected to support more patients throughout the year.

The campaign supports covering cancer patients' treatment costs and provide psychological and social support, reinforcing their stability throughout the treatment journey in line with the UAE’s Year of the Family 2026.

During Ramadan, the campaign brought together a wide network of partners, donors, and volunteers, reflecting a broad base of community support and a shared commitment to easing the burden on cancer patients and their families.

On the digital front, it recorded 1.3 million reach, 3.7 million impressions, and 500,000 engagements during the Holy Month, underscoring the effectiveness of its awareness messaging in mobilising community participation and directing support to patients in need of treatment. The traction on YallaGive registered a 127 percent increase in total donations.

FOCP also expanded its outreach through a series of initiatives, including the FOCP Podcast “Rifqah”, which discusses the importance of early detection, the impact of donations and psychological support in helping patients reach recovery.

Aisha Al Mulla, Director of FOCP, said, “The annual Zakat campaign reflects our commitment to providing integrated support for patients and their families across medical, psychological and social needs. In the Year of the Family, this role becomes even more critical, as supporting the patient means safeguarding the stability of the entire family and its ability to move forward with confidence and hope.”

She added, “The results achieved during Ramadan demonstrate the potential of Zakat to deliver tangible, sustained impact by helping to provide essential treatment and medication. We will continue to receive Zakat contributions throughout the year via our official channels to ensure patients can complete their treatment journey without interruption.”

Zakat contributions can be made directly through FOCP’s website. Donations can also be submitted via fundraising campaigns on YallaGive, where individuals and organisations can contribute or launch sub-campaigns in support of FOCP.

As part of its community outreach, FOCP dedicated its annual Ramadan Iftar to mobilising support and raising awareness of the campaign’s mission. The event brought together 300 cancer patients and their families, reflecting values of solidarity and compassion, while providing emotional support alongside awareness initiatives aimed at improving quality of life.