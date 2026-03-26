NYU Abu Dhabi researchers discover new large-scale waves moving deep inside Sun

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi have discovered new large-scale waves moving deep inside the Sun, driven by magnetic fields far below the surface. These waves provide a window into parts of the Sun that are otherwise inaccessible, giving scientists a new tool to study how its magnetic field is formed and evolves over time.

In the new study, published in Nature Astronomy, researchers at NYU Abu Dhabi’s Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science analysed more than a decade of the Sun’s natural vibrations. Their work revealed evidence for previously undetected, global-scale waves influenced by the Sun’s internal magnetism. By measuring how these waves move, the team can infer the strength and structure of magnetic fields far below the Sun’s surface.

“These waves give us a unique look at the Sun’s hidden magnetic system,” said Shravan Hanasoge, co-PI at the Centre for Astrophysics and Space Science at NYU Abu Dhabi and lead author of the study. “Understanding these internal processes is crucial for predicting solar activity, which can impact satellites, communications, and power systems on Earth.”

The findings provide a new approach to studying the Sun’s interior and its magnetic evolution over time, with implications for improving space-weather forecasting and for understanding magnetic activity in other stars throughout the universe.

This work was supported by the NYU Abu Dhabi Research Institute.