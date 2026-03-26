MoHESR updates Outcome-Based Evaluation Framework University Guidebook

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research (MoHESR) has published the updated Outcome-Based Evaluation Framework (OBEF) University Guidebook, aimed at supporting higher education institutions (HEIs) in succeeding within an outcome-driven environment.

The OBEF represents a major shift toward assessing institutional performance based on outcome and acquired skills rather than traditional inputs. It is a data-driven performance measurement system that enables institutions to track progress, benchmark performance, and drive continuous improvement using reliable evidence and clearly defined metrics, captured in 24 key performance indicators (KPIs).

It categorises performance under six key pillars with specific weights: Employment Outcomes (25 percent), Learning Outcomes (25 percent), Industry Collaboration (20 percent), Research Outcomes (15 percent), Reputation (10 percent), and Community Engagement (5 percent).

The OBEF provides coherence and clarity on the evaluation approach, supports evidence-based decision making, and emphasises the importance of accurate, well-governed data systems.

The updated OBEF includes an additional assessment for institutions’ Potential for Future Readiness. The Future Readiness label reflects firstly, the HEIs programmes alignment with emerging skills required of the future labour market as a result of technology adoption, and second, the integration of AI-enabled teaching & learning.

The Guidebook sets the expectations for quality and accountability, offering guidance to HEIs on aligning their internal policies, systems, strategic plans, data infrastructure and practices with national standards.

Several KPIs are based on multi-year averages rather than single-year results, outlining methods to monitor sustained enhancement.

The updated Guidebook builds on a series of technical workshops delivered with the aim of obtaining HEIs’ input to ensure clarity of understanding and uniformity of application. The sessions were attended by 735 representatives of all UAE-based HEIs.

The participants engaged in productive detailed discussions focused on the KPIs definitions, calculation methodologies, and building a shared understanding and emphasised its benefits in strengthening self-assessment. These workshops reflect the ongoing partnership between MoHESR and HEIs, demonstrating the Ministry’s commitment to enhancing the quality of higher education and contributing to the knowledge-based economy.

The OBEF is part of a comprehensive MoHESR system that aligns with the goals of the UAE’s Zero Government Bureaucracy programme by streamlining evaluation procedures, removing requirements for HEIs to submit extensive and redundant documentation, and expediting the overall evaluation process.

The Ministry will continue to support HEIs through capacity-building initiatives to ensure effective implementation of the framework and to boost the regional and global competitiveness of the UAE’s higher education system.

The updated OBEF University Guidebook documents (Version 11) in both English and Arabic versions are now available on the MoHESR and Commission for Academic Accreditation (CAA) websites: https://www.mohesr.gov.ae/en/mediacenter/pages/publications.aspx