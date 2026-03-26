CBUAE gold reserves exceed AED43 billion

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) has seen its gold reserves rise by 13.6 percent in January 2026 to a new record of AED43.051 billion at the end of the month, compared to AED37.902 billion at the end of December 2025, an increase of AED5.149 billion, according to the bank’s monthly statistical bulletin issued today.

On an annual basis, the Central Bank’s gold reserves increased by more than 75 percent over the past year, rising by approximately AED18.48 billion compared to AED24.571 billion at the end of January 2025.

The bulletin also showed that demand deposits reached AED1.255 trillion at the end of January, compared to around AED1.264 trillion at the end of December 2025.

Savings deposits stood at AED413.568 billion at the end of January 2026, compared to AED400.51 billion at the end of December 2025.

Time deposits amounted to approximately AED1.186 trillion at the end of January 2026, compared to AED1.165 trillion at the end of December 2025.