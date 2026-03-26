Al Tawiyen sees highest rainfall across UAE on Wednesday

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Several areas across the UAE recorded varying rainfall levels on Wednesday amid unstable weather conditions, with convective cloud formation bringing rain to multiple regions.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported that Al Tawiyen in Fujairah recorded the highest rainfall at 47.9 millimetres, followed by Al Marjan in Ras Al Khaimah with 39.7 millimetres, Khor Fakkan in Sharjah with 33.3 millimetres, and Khatam Al Shaklah in Abu Dhabi with 31.6 millimetres, while Khor Fakkan Port recorded 28.3 millimetres.