UAE air defences intercept 15 ballistic missiles, 11 UAVs

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE air defences on Thursday intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 11 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the start of the blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defences have intercepted 372 ballistic missiles, 15 cruise missiles and 1,826 UAVs.

The attacks resulted in the martyrdom of two members of the armed forces while performing their national duty, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted by the Armed Forces, as well as eight fatalities of Pakistani, Nepali, Bangladeshi, Palestinian and Indian nationalities.

A total of 169 people were also injured, with injuries ranging from minor to moderate and severe. The injured included nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros, Türkiye, Iraq, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Indonesia, Sweden and Tunisia.

The Ministry of Defence affirmed that it remains fully prepared and ready to deal with any threats and will firmly confront anything that aims to undermine the security of the country, in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, security and stability and safeguards its interests and national capabilities.