SDC honours authors of 2025 publications

SHARJAH, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emirati writer Dr Jaber Al Nuaimi was honoured by the Sharjah Department of Culture (SDC) on Thursday, along with a group of authors whose works will be featured in the department's 2025 publications, totaling 131 titles across various creative fields.

Dr Jaber Al Nuaimi explained that SDC supports authors in publishing their work in various fields, including criticism, short stories, novels, poetry, theatre, children's literature, academic theses, media, and visual arts.

Al Nuaimi added that the department publishes what authors present in terms of sciences, ideas and literature on the Arab scene, the Emirati scene and the global scene, noting that his book is entitled “Employing Popular Heritage in the Emirati Theatrical Text”, which is a doctoral thesis that explains how the Emirati playwright makes heritage material an active factor in serving the theatrical text on the one hand, and criticising reality and employing it for the future on the other hand.