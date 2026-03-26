Emaar Development announces 100% dividend payout of AED4 billion

DUBAI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Development PJSC today held its Annual General Meeting (AGM), during which the Board of Directors reviewed the company’s financial performance for 2025 and discussed its strategic outlook for the coming period.

During the AGM, shareholders approved the Board of Directors’ proposal to distribute a dividend of AED4 billion (US$ 1.1 billion), representing 100% of the share capital. Shareholders also approved the Board’s report on the company’s activities and financial position, along with the Auditor’s report.

Emaar Development recorded its highest-ever property sales of AED71.1 billion (US$ 19.4 billion) in 2025, reflecting a 9% increase compared to the previous year. The company’s revenue backlog rose to AED125.2 billion (US$ 34.1 billion), providing strong visibility for revenue recognition in the years ahead.

Total revenue for the year reached AED27.5 billion (US$ 7.5 billion), representing a 44% increase compared to 2024, while EBITDA grew by 52% to AED 14.3 billion (US$ 3.9 billion). Net profit before tax reached AED15.5 billion (US$ 4.2 billion), marking a 52% increase year-on-year, with a margin of 56%.