Kuwait air defences detect six ballistic missiles, hostile drone

KUWAIT, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- Kuwait's Defence Ministry said on Thursday that armed forces detected six ballistic missiles over the past 24 hours that had all fallen out of the "threat zone," in addition to destroying one hostile drone in the same period.

According to Kuwait News Agency, this was announced by the Spokesman of the Ministry of Defence in a news briefing regarding the current developments amid the Iranian aggression on Kuwait.

He underlined that Kuwait's armed forces stand ready to safeguard the nation's security and stability, saying that they would do their utmost to protect the country from all threats.