Saif bin Zayed offers condolences over martyrdom of Mohammed Aznibla

ABU DHABI, 26th March, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, offered his condolences on the death of martyr Mohammed Aznibla, the civilian contractor in the UAE Armed Forces of Moroccan nationality, who was martyred during a routine mission in the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, following an Iranian missile attack that targeted the Kingdom.

H.H. Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, during his visit to the condolence gathering at Al Wathba Majlis in Abu Dhabi, expressed his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family of the martyr, praying to Almighty Allah to grant him His vast mercy and to bestow patience and solace upon his family and loved ones.